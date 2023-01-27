Parents should not put pressure on children; students should focus on work, PM Modi says in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said parents should not press children due to social status, and asked students to focus on their work to come out of such burden of expectations.

Addressing students during an interaction, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium here, he said students should try to focus on their work.

Modi started the conversation saying, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is my own pariksha too.”

On being asked by students to handle the family’s expectations from their exam results, the PM said parents should not expect just out of status symbol, instead the expectations should be based on the aptitude of students.

Modi said students should learn time management—an important aspect in life—from their mothers, who are great at its micro-management.

Modi said students should not indulge in unfair means in examination. He said shortcuts would take them nowhere in life.

On the distraction by smartphones, Modi said it is wrong to view that gadgets are smarter than the users as people are smarter than the gadgets. He said it is worrisome that people are spending around six hours daily on mobiles.

“I rarely use phone. We should make sure that we don’t become slaves of gadgets.”

Modi asked students to adopt technology-fasting (refraining from gadgets) to decrease their usage. He asked them to create no-technology-zone in their homes to enjoy life and save themselves from having been slaves of gadgets.

