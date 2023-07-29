Paris-bound flight returns to Delhi after ‘tyre-burst’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to the national capital shortly after the take-off on Friday afternoon, following a sighting of suspected tyre-burst on the runway after departure.

In a statement, the airline said the flight landed safely at the Delhi airport at 1418 hours.

Sources said the aircraft had apparently suffered a tyre-burst and there were more than 200 passengers on board.

According to the Flight Radar app, the airplane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, circled over Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, about 100 km from Delhi, for about 40 minutes before landing safely at the Delhi airport.

