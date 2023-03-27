Parl committee wants new law enacted to define CBI powers

Tribune News Service

As nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, have withdrawn their general consent to the CBI to probe cases, a parliamentary panel has recommended enactment of a new law to define the federal agency’s “status, functions and powers” to address the shortcomings in the existing law.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs the consent of the state governments concerned for conducting an investigation in their jurisdiction. The Act envisages a general consent to the CBI from state governments to investigate “specified class of offences against specified categories of persons”, enabling the agency to register cases and investigate those specified matters.

The nine states that had withdrawn general consent to the CBI are Mizoram, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab, Meghalaya and Telangana, the parliamentary panel said in its report based on the information provided by the government.

The department-related parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances and law and justice, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, said, “The committee feels the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act has several limitations and recommends the enactment of a new law to define the status, functions and powers of the CBI. It should also lay down safeguards to ensure objectivity and impartiality in its functioning.”

The panel said the 1,709 vacant posts in the CBI were not being filled at the required pace and recommended that “every effort should be made to fill the vacancies at the earliest”. The panel said the details of the cases registered by the CBI, progress in investigation and the final outcome should be put in public domain to the extent possible.

Lamenting that the CBI was also not accessible to the general public, it said, “In this age of transparency, every public authority should strive to proactively disclose data available with it or held by it to the extent possible. Providing access to the information will not only empower the citizens, but will also make the CBI more accountable, responsible, efficient and transparent.”

'Make investigation details public'

