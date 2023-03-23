Parl logjam: Dhankhar's final resolution bid today, middle-path proposal likely

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 22

With the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament facing prospects of a complete washout, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will make the third and final bid to break the logjam at an all-party meeting he has called on Thursday, where a middle-path proposal will likely be placed at the table.

Sources said one of the ways out could be to urge floor leaders of both the BJP and Congress-led Opposition to climb down from their respective rigid stands that have stalled Parliament since it reconvened on March 13 after the recess.

This would imply the Congress-led Opposition stands down from its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Adani issue and BJP leaders dial down on their insistence for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his London remarks on the “democratic decline in India”. As of today, both sides appeared rigid as before.

A senior government minister told The Tribune that the Rajya Sabha Chairman had “naturally called a third meeting to find a solution to impasse but no resolution is possible if the Opposition boycotts chair's meetings and shows disrespect to him”.

The Congress indicated it could come to the talking table if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allowed Rahul to speak in the House under Rule 357, as former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was once allowed when Opposition had levelled allegations against him, but added that the JPC demand was non-negotiable.

“The only way to end the Parliament impasse is to allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha and refute baseless allegations levelled against him by ministers,” Congress Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh today said.

Asked if that means they would let the House run and drop the JPC demand, Jairam said, “I did not say that. We will not retreat from the JPC demand. Even linking the two issues is absurd. We began the JPC demand on February 5. Suddenly, to deviate from the JPC demand, the BJP has raised this completely bogus allegation against Rahul. It’s a hoax. Rahul did not say what is being attributed to him. He should be allowed to speak in the LS.”

The Congress said an informal proposal of a give and take had been sounded to the Opposition but there had been “no structured talks on the issue nor had the government leaders approach the Opposition”. The BJP too has escalated the anti-Gandhi offensive to a level from where it may find descending very difficult. A minister today said, “For them, JPC is a political issue. To us, Rahul Gandhi's apology is a national interest issue.”

PM Narendra Modi himself, without naming Rahul, recently said at a media conclave, “Some people are attacking Indian democracy because they are hurt by its success.” Also for the BJP, the anti Gandhi stand is now a full blown poll plank in Karnataka, where elections are to be announced anytime now.

Oppn may attend Chairman’s meet

Larger Opposition led by the Congress may attend Dhankhar’s meeting on Thursday. But before that, parties will meet at Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber to finalise their strategy.

TMC action on Adani issue likely

The TMC may propose state-level action on the Adani issue at the meeting with Dhankhar — a proposal larger Opposition may reject.