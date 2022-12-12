Parliamentary committee flags delay in HC appointments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Amid a tussle between the Centre and the Supreme Court Collegium over the appointment of judges, a parliamentary committee has asked the executive and the judiciary to do some “out-of-the-box thinking” to find a solution to the “perennial problem” of vacancies in high courts.

Justice Datta’s appointment notified Amid the standoff with the Collegium over judicial appointments, the Centre on Sunday notified the appointment of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as judge of the Supreme Court. Back page

As on December 1 this year, there were 778 judges in 25 high courts against the sanctioned strength of 1,108.

In a report tabled in Parliament, the department-related standing committee on law and personnel said it was not in agreement with the comments of the Department of Justice that the “time for filling vacancies in the higher judiciary cannot be indicated”.

The timeline has been drawn in the Second Judges Case and also in the Memorandum of Procedure, it pointed out. “But regrettably, those timelines are not adhered to by both the judiciary and the executive, which is leading to a delay in filling the vacancies,” it noted.

The panel headed by senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “The government and the judiciary should come up with some out-of-the-box thinking to deal with this perennial problem of vacancies in the HCs.”

The report said, “The date of vacancy of a particular post becomes known the day a judge assumes charge. Then why such a huge delay in first sending recommendations by the Collegium and then its processing by the government?”

The committee said because of the delays, many lawyers had started saying no to such appointments. “No respectable lawyer is prepared to wait ad infinitum and thus there have been a spate of refusals,” it regretted.

Even the Supreme Court has been highlighting this problem. On November 25, the government had asked the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider 20 names recommended for appointment as HC judges as it had “strong reservations”.

#supreme court