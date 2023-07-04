Parl panel head Sushil advocates keeping tribals out of UCC ambit

PTI

New Delhi, July 3

Chairman of the parliamentary panel on law and BJP MP Sushil Modi on Monday advocated keeping tribals, including those in the Northeast, out of the purview of any likely Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a meeting while some Opposition members questioned the Law Commission's timing of the move to begin consultations on the contentious issue, sources said.

Most Opposition members, including those from the Congress and the DMK, linked the push for the UCC to the next year's Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee, first after the law panel initiated the consultation process on the common civil code, was held to hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry on the consultation process. Last month, the Law Commission issued a public notice inviting views from the various stakeholders on the UCC under the "Review of Personal Laws" subject.

According to sources, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut questioned the timing of the consultations while Congress MP Vivek Tankha and DMK MP P Wilson submitted separate written statements, asserting there was no need to have fresh consultations on the emotive issue.