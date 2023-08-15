Parl panel pitches for smaller bags of fertilisers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Parliamentary Panel on Chemicals and Fertilizers has recommended as small as 20 kg or 35 kg bags of urea and other fertilisers to facilitate marginal farmers. Currently, one urea bag weighs 45 kg. “Urea and other fertilisers should made available to the farmers in bags of smaller sizes forfarmers to purchase urea and other fertilisers as per their requirement for a more balanced and appropriate use throughout the country,” reads the recommendation.