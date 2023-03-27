Parliament clears Finance Bill amid Opposition uproar over Adani issue

New Delhi, March 27
Parliament on Monday approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.
The amendment to the Finance Bill-2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The passage of the Finance Bill completes the budgetary exercise for 2023-24.
Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Finance Bill.
