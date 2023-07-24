Parliament disruptions tainting temples of democracy: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 23
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday came down heavily on ongoing parliamentary disruptions, saying disturbance and disruptions had been weaponised to taint the temples of democracy.
Describing parliamentary ruckus as antithetical to democratic values, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, “Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure public good. Democracy cannot be about disruption and disturbance. I am pained and anguished to note that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy,” Dhankhar said, addressing the centenary year convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia at Vigyan Bhawan here.
He was speaking in the wake of the first week of monsoon session being washed out over disagreement between the government and the opposition over the Manipur violence debate. He also took veiled swipes at the opposition parties. He said corruption, middlemen and power-brokers had no place in today’s systems. “Stakeholders in corruption have formed a group,” he said, taking a dig at the INDIA alliance.
