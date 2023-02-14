Parliament goes into month-long recess; Adani issue mars session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday named eight MPs of the Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party over persistent disruptions on the Adani issue and suspension of MP Rajani Patil, with both Houses of Parliament going for a month-long recess of the Budget session later today.

The Houses will reassemble on March 13, after the customary recess that will give time for department related standing committees to examine the Budget proposals related to different ministries.

Just ahead of the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha around noon, Dhankhar took strong exception to the Congress and AAP MPs constantly creating ruckus in the House and continuing to raise slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee to discuss Adani-Hindenburg issue and revocation of Patil’s suspension.

After Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal urged that MPs be named for “heaping insult on the House” and House be adjourned for some time, Dhankhar named AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Congress’ Kumar Ketkar, Phulo Devi Netam, Imran Pratapgarhu and Shakti Sinh Gohil.

The Chairman, however, did not specify any action against the MPs. Earlier, Dhankhar allowed Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak, but Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans and stormed the well.

Dhankhar said he was getting sleepless nights due to inputs he was getting. “The entire world is watching. It is beyond my comprehension how members can behave like this and attack the Constitution,” he said.

Goyal later said the Opposition MPs seemingly came to the RS only to stall it. The Opposition leaders alleged they were not allowed to speak. Congress’ Pramod Tiwari today demanded Patil’s suspension (over filming of RS proceedings) be revoked, to which Goyal said, “You first apologise for what was done.” Dhankhar also rued that Kharge continued to read the remarks that had been expunged from House records and said, “This cannot be allowed.”

The pre-recess session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was marked by constant disruptions over the demand to set up a JPC to investigate US-based Hindenburg Research’s accusations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.