Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

New Delhi, April 5
With the Rajya Sabha giving its approval, the Parliament on Tuesday cleared a Bill to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957 to merge the present three Municipal Corporations of the national capital to create one body.
The Upper House approved the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, vide a voice vote. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill following heated exchanges between the BJP and Opposition members. Union Home Minister Amit Shah justified it saying it was aimed to ameliorate civic governance in Delhi. —
