Parliamentary panel grills Twitter officials on data security

New Delhi, August 27
A parliamentary panel questioned top Twitter officials over a whistleblower’s revelations on its India operations, and gave them a dressing-down as their replies on issues of data security and privacy were “not satisfactory”, sources said.
The officials from the company, however, refuted the whistleblower’s allegations and denied there was any data security breach in India, the sources said.
Top Twitter executives, including Senior Director (Public Policy) Samiran Gupta and Director (Public Policy) Shagufta Kamran, deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday.
The panel questioned them about the reports on former head of Twitter (security) Peiter Zatko’s allegations the site knowingly allowed the government to place its “agents” on the company payroll where they had “direct unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data”. The Twitter officials denied any such thing having happened, sources said.
