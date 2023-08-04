 Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest Lok Sabha, assembly polls : The Tribune India

Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest Lok Sabha, assembly polls

According to the present legal framework, a person should be at least 25 years old to contest Lok Sabha and assembly polls

Photo for representational purpose only



PTI

New Delhi, August 4

A parliamentary committee on Friday batted for reducing the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections, saying it would give the youth equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

According to the present legal framework, a person should be at least 25 years old to contest Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The minimum age to become a member of Rajya Sabha and state legislative council is 30 years.

At present, the age at which a person can register as a voter is 18 years.

For “national elections” or Lok Sabha polls, it specifically recommended reducing the minimum age to contest from the present 25 years to 18.

“After examining various countries’ practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the Committee observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years. These nations’ examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel said.

It also suggested “reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in assembly elections”.

The panel headed by BJP’s Sushil Modi observed that reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in elections would give young individuals equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

“This viewpoint is reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation,” the report said.

According to the Election Commission, unless compelling reasons exist to alter a provision of the Constitution, it should remain unchanged.

“The Commission has already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, state legislature, and local bodies and has found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities. Therefore, the minimum age for voting and contesting elections is appropriate. The Commission does not favour reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and state legislatures and still maintains this view,” the panel noted.

The Committee suggested that EC and the government should prioritise providing comprehensive civic education programmes to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement.

“They can consider successful models from other countries, like Finland’s citizenship education, and adapt them accordingly,” it said.

