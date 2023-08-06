Parliamentary panel wants minimum age to contest LS, Assembly polls cut

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

A parliamentary panel has suggested reducing the minimum age to contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, while arguing that the move would give the youth equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

Currently, the legal age for contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is 25 years. For the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council, the minimum age is 30 years. At present, the age at which a person can register as a voter is 18 years.

EC for status quo The panel said the EC had already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, state legislature, and local bodies

EC had found that it was unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law & Justice, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, in its report made specific recommendation reducing the minimum age to contest from the present 25 years to 18 in case of “national elections” or Lok Sabha polls.

“After examining various countries’ practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the committee observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years. These nations’ examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants,” it said.

The panel also suggested “reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in Assembly elections”. It observed that reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in elections would give young individuals equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

“This viewpoint is reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation,” the panel said in its report.

According to the Election Commission, unless compelling reasons exist to alter a provision of the Constitution, it should remain unchanged.

The parliamentary panel suggested that EC and the government should prioritise providing comprehensive civic education programmes to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement.

