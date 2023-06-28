‘Pasmandas': How and why this category of Indian Muslims has become BJP's ‘focus’

Tribune Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched his strongest pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), highlighting the plight of ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims in India. Targeting opposition parties for “extreme exploition” suffered by ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims, PM Modi said their several generations suffered due to “vote bank politics”.

“Had these people (Opposition) been Muslim sympathisers, the community would not have lagged in education and jobs. The Supreme Court has repeatedly asked for UCC enactment… but vote bank politics is creating hurdles,” the PM said, blaming past governments for “extreme exploitation of backward Pasmanda Muslims” and “unjust exclusion” of several backward, Scheduled Castes and nomadic tribes in Opposition-ruled Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana and Tamil Nadu from the national growth story.

BJP and ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims

PM Modi’s pitch yesterday for ‘Pamandas’, considered as the “vote bank” of opposition parties in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is not new.

In fact, BJP’s National Executive meet at Hyderabad last year, which concluded with a call to end politics of appeasement, casteism and dynasty and to focus on development-oriented and ‘positive’ politics, also saw PM Modi telling the party’s UP unit to reach out to Dalit Muslims and other minorities on issues related to welfare programmes of his government.

PM Modi had made the suggestion while the then UP’s saffron party chief Swatantra Dev Singh was speaking about the BJP’s victory in bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh, both considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party and with sizeable Muslim populations, largely backward called ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims.

He is said to have specifically asked UP leaders to focus on communities which traditionally do not vote for the BJP—non-Hindu backward communities, including ‘Pasmandas’—and establish contact with those who have got or are getting the benefit of government schemes.

Who are ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims?

‘Pasmanda’ is a Persian word signifying those who are “left behind”, underlining their deliberate or conscious exclusion. It is used by Muslim associations to define communities historically and socially oppressed in the caste, explain observers. The term has now become synonymous with backward, Dalit, and tribal Muslims to highlight caste-based discrimination against them within the community.

‘Pasmanda’ population in India is said to be 85 per cent of the community, though according to a Muslim observer who did not wish to be named, it is difficult to give their exact number. It is also not correct to classify all “non-upper class” Muslims in the category as those in North India have nothing in common with the ones in South India, he adds.

“There is a huge difference between Muslims in UP and those in South India, like Malayali Muslims, apart from the fact that everyone is following basic tenets of Islam. Besides, there has not been a census to tell how many forward or backward Muslims there are in the country. Every state has its own demography and everything cannot be viewed from the prism of Uttar Pradesh.

“It is a fact that the majority of Muslims are backward as was pointed out by the Sachar Committee, so there is nothing new to what the BJP is saying. The push on ‘Pasmanda’ is a political distraction which is unlikely to yield much unless there is reservation attached to it, which has been their main demand,” he said.

Muslim 'vote bank'

Indian Muslims are divided into three main classes and hundreds of communities of which 15 per cent are considered to be ‘upper castes’. They are the upper caste Hindus who converted to Islam and are called ‘Ashraf’. The lower caste converts are called ‘Ajlaf’.

‘Pasmandas’ include economically, socially and educationally backward ‘Ajlaf’ and ‘Arzal’ Muslims, an integration of Dalit (Arzals) and backward-caste Muslims (Ajlafs).

‘Ashrafs’ are at the top of the social and economic ladder.‘Syeds’ are like ‘Brahmins’ and ‘Pathans’ are like ‘Thakurs/Rajputs’ among Hindus. ‘Ashrafia’ Muslims have been in control since the colonial era leaving ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims politically and socially marginalised and a lucrative“vote bank”.

“Just like in Hindus, there is casteism in Indian Muslims as well. There are organisations working and demanding reservation for them, “explain observers pointing to the ‘Pasmanda movement’ around late 1990s and organisations working for the community in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

