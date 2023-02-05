Passenger deplaned from Delhi-New York flight for not adhering to crew instructions: American Airlines

New Delhi, February 5
American Airlines said on Sunday it deplaned a “disruptive” passenger from its flight to JFK Airport in New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here allegedly for not adhering to the crew’s instructions.
Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report on the incident, which took place on January 30, a senior DGCA official said.
“On January 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions,” the airline said in a statement.
American Airlines also said it has reached out to the customer “to refund the unused portion of their ticket.”
“We have sought a report. We are looking into the incident,” the senior DGCA official told PTI.
