Video: Passenger held at Mumbai airport with 2.8kg of cocaine concealed in duffle bag

Mumbai, January 10
The Mumbai Airport Customs has seized 2.81kg cocaine concealed by an Indian passenger in a false cavity specially made in a duffle bag, officials said on Tuesday.
The passenger, who carried the contraband from Addis Ababa, was arrested following the seizure on Friday, the Customs said in a release.
The cocaine was "ingeniously concealed in layers in a false cavity specially designed in the duffle bag", it said, adding that the accused was carrying the contraband to Delhi.
#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023
The accused, hailing from Nainital, had kept clothes over the cavity in the bag to dodge the authorities, officials said.
Investigations revealed that the accused carried the drug after being lured by a woman on a social media platform under the pretext of monetary benefit, first with a job opportunity and later through intimate conversations, the release said.
This is a third seizure of drugs by the Mumbai Airport Customs this year, it said.
