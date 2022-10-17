Passengers on Duronto Express looted near Patna

PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Nearly 35 armed robbers reportedly climbed onto the Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express train early this morning and looted passengers at gunpoint.

SC Parhi, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, East Central Railway, said the robbers simultaneously raided at least five coaches when the train was between Patna and Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar. “As per our information, five to eight miscreants were present in each coach. They robbed women’s purses, jewellery and other valuables,” he said.

While one passenger lodged an FIR with the GRP at Jasidih station in Jharkhand, complaints were also registered by passengers at the Rail Madad portal. “The train stopped soon after and several people from outside got into some of the bogies. They snatched belongings of several passengers,” a businessman from Kolkata said.