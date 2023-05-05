Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, may 4

In a setback for the Opposition’s demand for a nationwide caste census and a similar exercise in states, the Patna High Court on Thursday stayed the ongoing caste-based enumeration in Bihar, besides restricting the state government from sharing the already collected data till final orders are passed.

In an interim order on petitions challenging the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan’s move at caste-based survey in the state, Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad directed the state to halt the ongoing exercise with immediate effect. The matter has now been posted for July 3.

“We are of the considered opinion that the petitioners have made out a prima facie case against the continuation of the process of caste-based survey, as attempted by the state of Bihar. There is also the question raised of data integrity and security, which has to be more elaborately addressed by the state,” the court said after advocate general PK Shahi argued for the state.

The move comes at a time when several Opposition parties, including the Congress, JDU, RJD, SP, DMK, BRS and the BJD, have raised the pitch for caste census amid the ruling BJP’s Hindu pitch. Three days ago, Odisha also began an OBC survey on the lines of Bihar.

With the ongoing push to demands for OBC count, last done in 1931, the Opposition seeks to revive Mandal politics and isolate OBCs from the Hindutva pie. OBCs constitute a significant proportion of the Indian population and are a major voting block by themselves. The BJP has reached out to this segment through government benefits, seeking to subsume them as part of the larger Hindi identity.

“I cannot understand why people have a problem with the survey. The last time a caste headcount was done was in 1931. We have a fresh estimate. After all, the census takes into account respective populations of minorities, SCs and STs every 10 years,” Nitish said.

Eyeing OBC votes