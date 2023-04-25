Patna High Court stays proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The Patna HC on Monday stayed the proceedings before a trial court here against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with his alleged slanderous remarks against those having “Modi” surname.

Rahul Gandhi

Justice Sandeep Kumar stayed the proceedings while hearing a petition of Gandhi, who has contended that since he has already been convicted in a similar case by a Gujarat court, he cannot be put on trial for the same offence again.

“The HC has stayed trial proceedings till May 15, the date on which we will be submitting our reply to the petition,” said SD Sanjay, the counsel for former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

He had filed a defamation suit against Gandhi a few days after the latter gave the speech at an election rally in Karnataka during the 2019 polls.