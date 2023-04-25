Patna High Court stays proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, April 24
The Patna HC on Monday stayed the proceedings before a trial court here against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with his alleged slanderous remarks against those having “Modi” surname.
Justice Sandeep Kumar stayed the proceedings while hearing a petition of Gandhi, who has contended that since he has already been convicted in a similar case by a Gujarat court, he cannot be put on trial for the same offence again.
“The HC has stayed trial proceedings till May 15, the date on which we will be submitting our reply to the petition,” said SD Sanjay, the counsel for former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.
He had filed a defamation suit against Gandhi a few days after the latter gave the speech at an election rally in Karnataka during the 2019 polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA