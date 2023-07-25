Patwari swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money after spotting Lokayukta cops in MP's Katni

Jabalpur, July 25
A patwari of the revenue department in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday allegedly swallowed money he had taken as bribe after spotting a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), an official said.
The incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.
“A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine,” the official said.
A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.
