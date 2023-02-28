Pawan Khera’s interim bail extended till Friday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Friday the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

Notices to UP, Assam SC has issued notice to UP, Assam on Khera’s plea for clubbing FIRs against him for his alleged remarks against PM Modi.

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam to respond to his petition seeking clubbing of FIRs against Khera and posted the matter for further hearing on March 3.

The Bench extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Khera after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench on behalf of Assam that the state police wanted to file their reply. A similar submission was made by UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad.