Pawan Khera’s interim bail extended till Friday

New Delhi, February 27
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Friday the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi.
Notices to UP, Assam
SC has issued notice to UP, Assam on Khera’s plea for clubbing FIRs against him for his alleged remarks against PM Modi.
A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam to respond to his petition seeking clubbing of FIRs against Khera and posted the matter for further hearing on March 3.
The Bench extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Khera after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench on behalf of Assam that the state police wanted to file their reply. A similar submission was made by UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue
New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on
Edges England by one run in thriller