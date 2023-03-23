Pawar calls Oppn meeting on EVMs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

On a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has called all opposition parties for a meeting on Thursday.

Pawar has sent an invitation to opposition leaders for the meeting to discuss issues of common interest and efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of six state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress, in its plenary resolution at Raipur, had called for transparency in EVM use and said it would approach the court if fair play was not ensured.

The NCP and the Congress appear to be converging on taking the EVM battle to courts.

Pawar has earlier said EVMs need to be accurate and any doubts over their efficacy must be addressed by the Chief Election Commissioner. Pawar, in his letter to the leaders, said experts had flagged how any machine with a chip could be hacked.

“We cannot allow democracy to be hijacked by unscrupulous elements. Therefore, in the interests of free and fair elections, we must sit together and listen to the views expressed by eminent IT professionals and cryptographers,” Pawar said in the letter.