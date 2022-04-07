Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi as ED raises heat on Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid mounting Enforcement Directorate heat on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Pawar flagged the Tuesday ED move of attaching assets worth Rs 11.15 crore in the name of Raut’s wife and two associates, terming the developments as unjust.

Pawar, accompanied by NCP Lok Sabha member PP Mohammad Faizal, met the PM at Parliament House and alleged that Central agencies were hounding opposition leaders.

Targeted for criticising government What was the basis of ED action against Raut? This is injustice. What was the provocation? Just because he is making some statements and criticising govt does not mean action should be taken against him. —Sharad Pawar, NCP chief

Pawar also flagged “inaction of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in the matter of Maharashtra Government’s proposal regarding state Legislative Council nominations”.

“What was the basis of ED action against Raut? This is injustice. What was the provocation? Just because he is making some statements and criticizing the government does not mean action should be taken against him. What was the need?” Pawar said later.

He said it was his duty to flag to the PM injustice being done to a journalist and senior Parliamentarian. Raut is the editor of Sena mouthpiece “Saamna”.

On Tuesday, the ED attached assets of Raut’s wife and two associates in a money-laundering probe linked to some land deals.

Commenting on the impact of ED raids on the stability of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government in Maharashtra, Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi would complete its term.

“The MVA will also return to power in 2024,” the NCP chief said. Before the NCP supremo met the PM today, the CBI took the custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh was taken from Arthur Road Prison in central Mumbai after being remanded in CBI custody till Monday. He faces corruption charges levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pawar said he wasn’t interested in chairing the UPA and that Congress, as the largest opposition party, was a natural choice to lead the coalition.

Pawar also made light of Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari attending a dinner at his residence on Tuesday. “I had invited MLAs from Maharashtra, who are in Delhi for a training workshop in Parliament, over dinner. Several had issues related to roads so I requested Gadkari to come and hear their grievances,” said Pawar.

#ED #sanjay raut #sharad pawar