Pay OROP dues by March 15, Centre told

New Delhi, January 9
The Supreme Court on Monday granted time till March 15 to the Centre to clear the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) dues of all eligible pensioners of the defence forces.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the Centre to ensure that all arrears were paid expeditiously to the pensioners without any further delay. AG R Venkataramani said the Comptroller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) had already tabulated pensions of 25 lakh pensioners and it had been sent to the Ministry of Defence for final approval.
“I will personally look into it…By March 15, the money will start flowing into the accounts of 25 lakh pensioners of the armed forces,” Venkataramani assured the Bench.
