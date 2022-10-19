Peace in border areas key to normal ties with China: EAM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

India on Tuesday made it clear that all was not yet normal along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that establishing a “modus vivendi” between India and China is a task that cannot be set aside.

“This can only become sustainable on the basis of three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” the minister said in an address at a conference on “China’s Foreign Policy and International Relations in the New Era”.

“The continuation of the current impasse will neither benefit India nor China. New normals of posture will inevitably lead to new normals of responses. It is the willingness to take a long-term view of the ties that the two countries must display today. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas clearly remains the basis for normal relations. From time to time, this has been mischievously conflated with the sorting out of the boundary question,” he added.

Given the developments of 2020, India’s search for a more balanced and stable relationship with China stretches across “multiple domains and many options” and “they obviously focus on an effective defence of the border. This was notably undertaken even in the midst of Covid”.

Jaishankar said structural gaps developed over the past 60 years presented a challenge. “These have two broad metrics — the Cumulative Border Balance and the Comprehensive National Power. Any objective analysis of the relationship must necessarily take both into account, recognising that there is a link between them,” he said.

Looking back at seven decades of engagement, the EAM said it would be fair to state that India had essentially taken a determinedly bilateral approach to China.