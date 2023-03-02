Pendency of Australian visa applications from Indians discussed at bilateral forum: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, March 2
The pendency of Australian visa applications from Indians has been discussed again at a bilateral forum, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.
The minister discussed the issue with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare, who is on a visit to India till March 5.
“After the COVID-19 pandemic, the visa process for students and the workforce had significantly slowed down. Last year, the Australian government assured us to add more manpower and enhance the ease of the process,” Pradhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
“The pendency of four lakh visa applications from Indians has been reduced in the last five months. Still a sizeable number is pending. The issue was again discussed at the bilateral forum when we spoke of student mobility,” he added.
Clare is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to promote institutional partnerships and boost the collaboration between the two countries.
His visit builds on Pradhan’s trip to Australia last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the G20 Forei...
Ruling NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland, BJP inches ahead in Tripura; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty
Victim's family to move High Court
Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also sets up expert panel ...
Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs
The verdict by five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice ...