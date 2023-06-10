Pentagon: Modi’s US visit to set new benchmarks

PTI

Washington, June 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties and some “really big, historic and exciting” announcements are likely to be made on defence cooperation and boosting India’s indigenous military industrial base, the Pentagon has said.

Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this month.

“When Prime Minister Modi comes to Washington on a state visit, I think it will set new benchmarks for the relationship,” Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said during a panel discussion at the Centre for New American Security.