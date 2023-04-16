People will vote out Gehlot’s ‘corrupt’ govt, claims Shah

New Delhi, April 15
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today claimed that the high command of the ruling party in the state would always give primacy to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as the former’s contribution was higher in filling its coffers with the “corruption money”.
People will vote out the government in elections, Shah said and exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government with a two-thirds majority in Assembly elections
Addressing a booth-level party workers’ meeting in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Shah said, “Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government a hub of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress.”
Meanwhile, during his two-day West Bengal visit, Shah asked the party’s state unit to unitedly fight against the ruling TMC and unmask “corruption and misrule” by it, a senior party leader said.
