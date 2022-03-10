People’s verdict out—meaning of the 4-0 gain for BJP, PM and Yogi Adityanath

Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The ruling BJP is playing the 4-0 sweep as an approval and endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his personal popularity, his “pro-poor, pro-people” policies and the pitch that the party played hard in these elections-the “benefits of a double-engine government”.

Counted as a “pro-incumbency and support for development works and law and order”, the clear verdict for the BJP, especially in Uttar Pradesh in a direct fight with the Samajwadi Party, proved that along with development, ‘Hindutva’ remains a plus-one for the BJP, that “Bulldozer Baba” Yogi Adityanath and his law and order build-up found traction among people

The numbers from Western UP in particular showed that whether an OBC or a Jat, inside the polling booth he or she is a “Hindu”.

Apart from deciding the political future of leaders like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, coinciding with geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine, rising oil prices and an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, experts say the outcome will also shape the BJP’s monetary and other policies in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The Markets reacted positively to the results with the BSE Sensex and Nifty gaining by more than 1.55 percent

Though the BJP has been holding the fort in Goa for a while now, this is the first time a government has been repeated in key states Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The fate of incumbent CM in Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami is uncertain, however, Uttar Pradesh has given a clear endorsement to its CM Yogi Adityanath, who not just battled a resurgent Akhilesh Yadav but also a fair amount of anti-incumbency fed by the second wave of COVID pandemic.

BJP’s 42 percent vote share against SP’s 31.8 percent recorded around 3 PM in UP presents a picture of how closely these elections were fought.

For many, the verdict is a sign of the emergence of Adityanath within saffron ranks and on his own. Uttar Pradesh sends as many as 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, a much higher number than Punjab (13), Uttarakhand (5), Manipur (2) and Goa (2) collectively send.

Therefore, his status is certainly higher than their chief ministers.

The fact is UP cannot be compared with any other State in this country.

According to party insiders, “Punjab results were expected”. And as a senior leader commented regarding AAP’ win in Punjab: “Punjab and Delhi (where also AAP is in power) together account for 20 MPs. In Lok Sabha, all seven Delhi MPs are from the BJP. People vote differently in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections. Therefore, there is no reason why the BJP should feel threatened from AAP winning Punjab. The first spot in Indian politics has been claimed by PM Modi. The fight is on for the second spot and Arvind Kejriwal is most welcome to join it”.

The fact the Samajwadi Party did well, though not good enough to take on the might of the BJP, should also come as a warning to the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav managed to make it a one-on-one with the BJP, giving it a close fight. The BSP appears to be headed for just one seat despite a 12.7 percent vote share in UP. Clearly the gains for the SP and allies came at the cost of the BSP and the Congress, which opposition parties can learn a lot from.