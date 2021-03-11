Perpetrators of dowry death must be dealt with sternly: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

Describing dowry death as an “offence against society”, the Supreme Court has said the perpetrators must be dealt with an iron hand.

“A strong message must go in society that a person who commits the offence of dowry death and/or offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act shall be dealt with an iron hand,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said.

The Bench upheld the 10-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to Ajhola Devi and her husband — father-in-law and mother-in-law of the deceased woman — by the trial court and confirmed by the Jharkhand High Court for dowry death of their daughter-in-law. “In the facts and circumstances of the case, imposing 10-year rigorous imprisonment cannot be said to be disproportionate to the offence committed. Therefore, no interference of this court is called for so far as the imposition of the sentence is concerned,” the top court said, dismissing the appeal filed by the convicted couple.

“The legislative intent of incorporating Section 304­B was to curb the menace of dowry death with a firm hand. In dealing with cases under Section 304­B, such legislative intent has to be kept in mind. The offence under Section 304­B — offence of dowry death is an offence against society. Such offences have a serious impact upon society,” the apex court said.

