Petition in top court seeks live-in registration rules

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

Citing increase in rape and murder cases allegedly committed by live-in partners, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought a direction to the Centre to frame rules for registration of live-in relationships.

Referring to the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the petition sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships.

Registration of live-in relationship would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, their criminal history and other relevant details, it said.