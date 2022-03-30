Petrol prices on upswing, breach Rs 100-mark in many parts of region

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, March 29

As oil marketing companies hiked fossil fuel prices for the seventh time in eight days, petrol prices breached the Rs 100-mark in almost all major cities in North India.

On Tuesday, rates went up by 80 paise per litre for petrol and 70 paise per litre for diesel, bringing the total rise in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

In Punjab, petrol is retailing at over Rs 100 per litre in Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Moga, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. In Mohali, petrol is retailing at Rs 100.58 a litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 89.29 a litre.

Similarly, petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark in almost all cities of Haryana. In Panchkula, petrol costs Rs 101.31 a litre while diesel Rs 92.50 a litre. In Himachal, petrol is retailing at over Rs 100 a litre in Shimla, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti and Sirmaur.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, depending on local taxes, including value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Nationally, petrol is cheapest in Dehradun (Rs 98.64 a litre) and costliest in Aurangabad (Rs 116.65 a litre).

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by oil marketing companies on daily basis in line with international crude prices, however, these were kept unchanged since November 4 last year.

According to insiders, the rates were kept on hold in view of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The daily price revision of fuels restarted from March 22. “High prices of petrol and diesel may also hit sales volume, affecting the earnings of fuel station owners,” said Gurmeet Monty Sehgal, spokesperson for the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Punjab.

