Petrol pump owners petition Centre for better margins, removal of VAT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

Petrol pump dealers from across the country on Wednesday petitioned the Centre to increase their margins on petrol and diesel sales as it has been six years since the last revision was done. They also said the continuation of VAT was disruptive and caused imbalances across regions.

Representatives of various state dealers associations on Wednesday jointly submitted a memorandum to the government pointing out that “continued denial of revision of margins by oil marketing firms” has led to severe financial crunch and hardships.

Petroleum dealers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and other states have come together in support of a joint call given by Petroleum Dealers’ Welfare Association, Haryana, and others for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.