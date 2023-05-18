PFI activist held for RSS leader's murder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The NIA today said it had arrested an absconding member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted in connection with the murder of an RSS leader in 2022, from Kerala.

He was absconding since the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan on April 16, 2022, in Palakkad district of Kerala

Saheer was part of the PFI assault and protection team

Saheer KV was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and was absconding since the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan on April 16, 2022, in Palakkad district of Kerala, the NIA said in a statement.

Terming his arrest as a “major breakthrough”, a senior official said an NIA fugitive tracking team (FTT) traced him to a relative’s house in Palakkad and arrested him.

“Also a resident of Palakkad, Saheer was part of the PFI assault and protection team that carried out the targeted killing. He was also responsible for providing protection to the main assailants of Srinivasan,” the NIA said.

It said the NIA investigations showed that the accused, who was PFI’s Pattambi area president, was involved in various conspiracies of the PFI leaders to eliminate Srinivasan, as part of the banned outfit’s bigger scheme to create terror among members of a particular community.

On March 17, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation, in the murder case even as investigations continued.