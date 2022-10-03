PFI activist held in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, October 2
The police on Sunday arrested an alleged activist of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying he was involved in anti-national activities, provoking Muslims and targeting Hindus with terror activities.
Accused Mohammad Zaid is also an active member of the Tablighi Jamaat and an alumnus of the famous Islamic Seminary Nadwa, Lucknow, the police said. However, his father Mohammed Haneef has claimed the police arrested Zaid on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and kept him under illegal detention for four days.
