PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids 16 sites in 4 states

New Delhi, April 25
In a fresh crackdown against banned outfit PFI, the NIA today conducted raids at 16 locations in four states in the 2022 anti-India criminal conspiracy case of Bihar, officials said.
During the searches, a hoard of digital devices and details of bank transactions were seized. “The searches were conducted on the premises of PFI suspects relating to unlawful activities by them. Incriminating documents related to the PFI and Indian currency of the face value of Rs 1 lakh were also seized,” a senior NIA officer said.
