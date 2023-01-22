PFI's 'killer squads' behind BJP youth leader's murder in Karnataka: NIA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

The NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet against 20 members of proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the killing of a Karnataka BJP youth leader and alleged that the murder was part of the outfit’s agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.

In its chargesheet filed yesterday before a special court in Bengaluru pertaining to the murder of BJP’s Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26, 2022, also alleged that the PFI had formed secret teams called “Service Teams” or “killer squads” to carry out killings of its “perceived enemies” and targets.

Nettaru was killed in full public view with lethal weapons to create terror among the people at large and especially among members of a particular community, the NIA said. The chargesheet further mentions that “Service Team” members were “given arms as well attack training and surveillance techniques training in order to identify, list out and mount surveillance on individuals and leaders belonging to certain communities and groups”.“These team members were further trained to assault and kill identified targets on the instructions of senior PFI leaders,” the NIA alleged in the chargesheet.