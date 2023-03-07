Pharma market can go from Rs 4L cr to Rs 10L cr: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India’s dependence on imports for medical supplies had reduced drastically and the size of the domestic pharma market could rise from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore with proper coordination between the private sector and academia.

Disaster management meet on march 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, 2023, on March 10, Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority Kamal Kishore said on Monday.

The PM was addressing a post-Budget webinar on health and medical research.

He said India had put forward a vision before the world — One Earth, One Health.

“This involves holistic healthcare for all creatures — humans, animals or plants,” the PM said, adding making medical treatment affordable had been the top most priority for the BJP government with the Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi schemes having saved Rs one lakh crore worth of people’s money.

#narendra modi