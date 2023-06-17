Philip Green is Australia's new envoy to India

New Delhi: Australia on Friday announced the appointment of Philip Green as its next High Commissioner to India. Green, ambassador to Germany in his last posting, will succeed Barry O’Farrell.
Two held for AIIMS exam paper leak
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday said it has arrested two persons in connection with the alleged paper leak of a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, on June 3. The CBI had booked Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the leakage of the NORCET-4 examination paper. After registering an FIR on June 9, the agency conducted searches at five places, including in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi, at the premises of the accused and also at an examination centre in Mohali. TNS
Chargesheet filed in LTTE revival case
New Delhi: The NIA on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against 13 persons, including Lankan nationals, in the India-Sri Lanka illegal drugs and arms trade case relating to attempts to revive the LTTE. The NIA said, “The chargesheeted men had conspired with the accused for exploiting the illegal drugs trade in India and Lanka for funding, amassing and stashing weapons for the revival of LTTE in India and Lanka.” TNS
