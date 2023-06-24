 ‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah : The Tribune India

Home Minister Amit Shah at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 23

Terming the Opposition meeting in Patna as a “photography session”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Jammu on Friday said the Modi government would return with more than 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls despite all efforts of the Opposition parties.

“In Patna, a photo op is going on, where Opposition leaders are meeting and claiming they will end PM Modi’s rule. I want to tell them that they can shake hands but they do not have unity. Even if they come together, Modi will become PM with more than 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” Shah said during the rally at Bhagwati Nagar.

Opportunism at its best: BJP targets Oppn

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday launched a blistering attack on opposition parties, equating the gathering of leaders at Patna with a “pack of wolves preying on India’s future”. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, fielded by the BJP for the attack, said the opposition target is “not PM Narendra Modi, it is the Indian treasury”. From BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Irani, top BJP brass went out all guns blazing against the opposition. Speaking in Odisha’s Kalahandi, Nadda wondered how those whom late Indira Gandhi jailed during the Emergency were now welcoming her grandson. TNS

Praising BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, Shah said if Article 370 was scrapped from J&K, it was due to the sacrifices Mookerjee made. “He resigned in protest of Article 370 and came to J&K in 1953, where he was arrested on the pretext of absence of a permit. We all know he was murdered later,” Shah claimed. The minister will also hold a security review meeting of Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar during his two-day visit to the UT.

Blaming the erstwhile governments, including the one led by the National Conference and the PDP, Shah questioned the leaders of these parties on the killings of 42,000 civilians in terror incidents from 1947 to 2014. “It was the BJP which brought terrorism under control. There were three families, including Gandhis, Abdullahs and Muftis, in J&K who did not do anything for development but objected to the scrapping of Article 370,” he said.

Shah said under the leadership of PM Modi, the government had cracked down on terrorism in J&K. He said during the previous government, there were 7,327 terrorist incidents in 10 years in which 2,056 civilians were killed, while in the last nine years, with a decrease of about 70 per cent, 2,350 terrorist incidents took place in which 377 civilians were killed. He said after the abrogation of Article 370, only 32 calls for strike and bandh were reported. The incidents of stone-throwing have also come down by 90 per cent in the last 47 months, he said.

Highlighting the reservation he had announced for the Paharis in October last year, Shah said if Article 370 had not been abrogated, there would have been no reservation for the Paharis. “The Gujjars will also have reservation along with the Paharis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah met families of victims of the Dhangri terror attack, which took place in in January. Along with the L-G in Srinagar, he also reviewed security scenario in the UT.

