Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 29

A day after filing an FIR against the protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed that they had warned the wrestlers of potential consequences if they marched towards the new Parliament building. However, they ignored the warning.

The police said they would not allow the wrestlers to again protest at Jantar Mantar at any cost.

“We will designate a new place for them in case they seek permission to protest. However, they won’t be allowed to protest again at Jantar Mantar,” said the police on Monday. They said the protesters broke the law. On Sunday, the police had lodged an FIR against the wrestlers forcing the police to detain them.

“Wrestlers beat up police personnel when they were stopped from marching towards the new Parliament building. Many police personnel received injuries,” reads the copy of the first information report (FIR).

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, reacting to the FIR, tweeted, “The Delhi Police filed an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan in the sexual harassment case in seven days, while the police filed a case against us in just seven hours. Has dictatorship already started in this country? The world is watching how this government is treating athletes.”

