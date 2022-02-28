Pics: 1,156 Indians back from Ukraine , none kept in Covid isolation as Centre rolls out exemptions

New Delhi, February 28
None of the 1,156 Indians who have returned to India as of Monday under operation Ganga have been kept in Covid 19 isolation, the government said on Monday.
The Ministry of Health revised international travel guidelines for stranded nationals on Ukraine and said various exemptions would be available for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine.
“Mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and vaccination certificate have been exempted for Indian Nationals returning from Ukraine,” the ministry said.
It added that the requirement for uploading documents before departure to India on Air Suvidha Portal has also been exempted.
“In case a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India. As on February 28, 1,156 Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India with none of the passengers kept under isolation,” the ministry said.
