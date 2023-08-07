'Picture of changing India': PM Narendra Modi at railway station revamp launch

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

In a veiled attack on the newly formed opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “The Quit India Movement filled new energy in the hearts of Indians for attaining freedom. Inspired by it, today the entire country is saying ‘Quit India’ for all evils.”

Rs 24,470 cr project 508 stations set for makeover 55 each in UP and Rajasthan 49 Bihar | 44 Maharashtra 37 WB | 34 MP | 32 Assam 25 Odisha | 22 Punjab 21 each in Guj & Telangana 20 Jharkhand 18 each in Andhra, TN 15 Haryana | 13 Karnataka 1 Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi took this dig at the Opposition after virtually laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country, 22 of which are in Punjab, 15 in Haryana and one in Himachal.

The redevelopment of 508 stations across 27 states and UTs will cost Rs 24,470 crore. The makeover plan will provide modern passenger amenities along with well-designed traffic circulation and signage for the guidance of passengers. The designs of station buildings are inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Tiranga campaign this year too Our Independence Day is the time to reiterate our commitment to our Tricolour and the progress of our nation. Like last year, this time also we have to hoist the Tricolour at every house. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“Away from negative politics, we have taken the task of nation’s development as a mission. This is the picture of a changing India where development is presenting new opportunities for youth,” said PM Modi.

Stating that the month of August had a special significance for Indians, the Prime Minister said the Quit India Movement began on August 9, 1942, and it gave a decisive push towards attaining India’s freedom. “Today, the country is determined to wipe out all evils…. There is just one yearning everywhere — Corruption, Quit India. Dynasty, Quit India. Appeasement, Quit India.”

“Unfortunately, in our country, there is a section of the Opposition which even today won’t do anything itself and won’t allow others to do anything either. They are stuck with this attitude. They opposed the construction of the modern Parliament building. We developed Kartavya Path and they opposed that as well,” he said.

The PM mentioned the upcoming Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (August 14) and acknowledged the contribution of the people to the development of the country. “This day gives us the responsibility of keeping our unity intact.”

“Our Independence Day is the time to reiterate our commitment to our Tricolour and the progress of our nation. Like last year, this time also

we have to hoist the Tricolour at every house,” he said, urging the youth of the country to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the run-up to Independence Day.

He also said his government had changed the perception of people on taxes and noted that the number of people paying taxes was increasing. “There was a time when income up to Rs 2 lakh was taxed in the country while now income up to Rs 7 lakh is not taxed.”

He said the number of people filing Income Tax returns had increased by 16 per cent this year which indicated the growth of trust in the government and that innovation was taking place in the country.

No hike in fares over revamp: Vaishnaw

There has been no hike in fares in the name of station redevelopment project, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. He said about Rs 25,000 crore needed for the redevelopment project will be allocated through the current Budget and asserted that the project was aimed at facilitating seamless travel for passengers across all strata of society.

“PM Modi is working to elevate the lives of the common people. The aim of station redevelopment is the same. We want passengers to have world-class stations without any burden. We have not increased fare or fixed a fee in the name of station redevelopment,” said Vaishnaw at a press conference here. (With PTI inputs)

