 'Picture of changing India': PM Narendra Modi at railway station revamp launch : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 'Picture of changing India': PM Narendra Modi at railway station revamp launch

'Picture of changing India': PM Narendra Modi at railway station revamp launch

Targets Oppn, raises ‘Corruption, Quit India’ slogan again | Restoration plan to include well-designed traffic movement, modern amenities

'Picture of changing India': PM Narendra Modi at railway station revamp launch

PM Narendra Modi



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

In a veiled attack on the newly formed opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “The Quit India Movement filled new energy in the hearts of Indians for attaining freedom. Inspired by it, today the entire country is saying ‘Quit India’ for all evils.”

Rs 24,470 cr project

508 stations set for makeover

55 each in UP and Rajasthan

49 Bihar | 44 Maharashtra

37 WB | 34 MP | 32 Assam

25 Odisha | 22 Punjab

21 each in Guj & Telangana

20 Jharkhand

18 each in Andhra, TN

15 Haryana | 13 Karnataka

1 Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi took this dig at the Opposition after virtually laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country, 22 of which are in Punjab, 15 in Haryana and one in Himachal.

The redevelopment of 508 stations across 27 states and UTs will cost Rs 24,470 crore. The makeover plan will provide modern passenger amenities along with well-designed traffic circulation and signage for the guidance of passengers. The designs of station buildings are inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Tiranga campaign this year too

Our Independence Day is the time to reiterate our commitment to our Tricolour and the progress of our nation. Like last year, this time also we have to hoist the Tricolour at every house. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“Away from negative politics, we have taken the task of nation’s development as a mission. This is the picture of a changing India where development is presenting new opportunities for youth,” said PM Modi.

Stating that the month of August had a special significance for Indians, the Prime Minister said the Quit India Movement began on August 9, 1942, and it gave a decisive push towards attaining India’s freedom. “Today, the country is determined to wipe out all evils…. There is just one yearning everywhere — Corruption, Quit India. Dynasty, Quit India. Appeasement, Quit India.”

“Unfortunately, in our country, there is a section of the Opposition which even today won’t do anything itself and won’t allow others to do anything either. They are stuck with this attitude. They opposed the construction of the modern Parliament building. We developed Kartavya Path and they opposed that as well,” he said.

The PM mentioned the upcoming Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (August 14) and acknowledged the contribution of the people to the development of the country. “This day gives us the responsibility of keeping our unity intact.”

“Our Independence Day is the time to reiterate our commitment to our Tricolour and the progress of our nation. Like last year, this time also

continued on page 9

we have to hoist the Tricolour at every house,” he said, urging the youth of the country to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the run-up to Independence Day.

He also said his government had changed the perception of people on taxes and noted that the number of people paying taxes was increasing. “There was a time when income up to Rs 2 lakh was taxed in the country while now income up to Rs 7 lakh is not taxed.”

He said the number of people filing Income Tax returns had increased by 16 per cent this year which indicated the growth of trust in the government and that innovation was taking place in the country.

No hike in fares over revamp: Vaishnaw

There has been no hike in fares in the name of station redevelopment project, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. He said about Rs 25,000 crore needed for the redevelopment project will be allocated through the current Budget and asserted that the project was aimed at facilitating seamless travel for passengers across all strata of society.

“PM Modi is working to elevate the lives of the common people. The aim of station redevelopment is the same. We want passengers to have world-class stations without any burden. We have not increased fare or fixed a fee in the name of station redevelopment,” said Vaishnaw at a press conference here. (With PTI inputs)

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

2
Punjab

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

3
Nation

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

4
Haryana

Bulldozer action in Haryana: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes

5
Nation

24 years on, pilot of IC-814, hijacked from Nepal, reveals how he scared Lahore ATC to get permission to land

6
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 3 per cent to 45 per cent

7
Nation

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

8
Haryana

Mahapanchayat at Tighara village calls for economic boycott of minority community

9
Nation

Aligarh artisan makes 400 kg lock for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

10
Haryana

CM Khattar can update on Nuh issue, he has all the information: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Don't Miss

View All
Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Top News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member revoked

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch; one terrorist killed

2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch

Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...

Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon

Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...

5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent

5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent

15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...

Australian teacher ‘vilifies’ Indians as ‘Uber drivers and Deliveroo people’

Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'

The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...


Cities

View All

Constructions razed in 8 illegal colonies

Constructions razed in 8 illegal colonies

SGPC: Non-Sikh on Takht Sri Hazur Sahib board not acceptable

Sutlej’s fury abates at Sabhra village

NIA chief Dinkar Gupta pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Bathinda traders irked by ‘arbitrary’ towing of vehicles

Bathinda traders irked by 'arbitrary' towing of vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Chandigarh Sub-Inspector, 3 aides extort Rs 1 crore from businessman of Punjab, booked

Change in MD/MS admission norms leaves aspirants fuming

Chandigarh MC removes 24,390 MT of dry waste illegally stocked at Sector 38

Chandigarh railway station among 508 being revamped

2020 riots: Court acquits two accused

2020 riots: Court acquits two accused

Lieutenant Governor okays prosecution of 6 people in riot case

Cop among 5 held for conducting fake raid

Delhi Police collect info on people from NE, Ladakh

Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha today, litmus test for Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

AAP, BJP leaders share stage for PM Modi’s event

INTACH writes to Panjab University over neglect of Vedic scriptures

Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Six booked for assault, ransacking vehicle

Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Amrit Station Yojna: Railway station revamp project inaugurated

Commerical vehicle owners protest against jugaad rehris

Open House : What should be done to curb cybercrimes & save citizens from falling prey to fraudsters?

PAU sexual harassment row: Students demand stricter action against accused

Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Patiala: Seedborne fungal disease affects resown paddy crop

Commando centre trainee suffers gunshot injury, dies

Seminar slams New Education Policy 2020