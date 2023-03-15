Pieces of woman’s body found in her Mumbai house; daughter held for murder

PTI

Mumbai, March 15

A 55-year-old woman was murdered and her body chopped into pieces which were found dumped in the cupboard and water tank in her house in Mumbai, following which police arrested her 23-year-old daughter, an official said on Wednesday.

While some parts of the highly-decomposed body were found wrapped in a plastic bag kept inside the cupboard of her tenement in Lalbaug area, other parts were found dumped in a water tank, the official said.

He said the daughter of the woman was found sitting inside the room when police knocked on her door on Tuesday night.

The official said a relative of the woman had gone to the house of the deceased but found the door locked from the inside. The relative grew suspicious due to the foul smell and informed the police.

Police are awaiting a postmortem report and investigating the crime, the official said, adding a case of murder was registered.