PIL hearing today, Rajasthan Congress MLAs take back resignation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

The Rajasthan High Court (HC) tomorrow will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging inaction by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi over resignation letters filed by 92 Congress MLAs.

The MLAs, who are loyal to state Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, had filed resignation letters with the Speaker on September 25, 2022 against the move to make party leader Sachin Pilot as the CM. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore had filed a public interest litigation claiming inaction by the Speaker in the case.

On December 6, the HC had issued a notice to Joshi and gave him three weeks to file a reply. The MLAs have now started withdrawing their resignations.