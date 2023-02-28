PIL in Supreme Court seeks framing of rules for registration of live-in relationships

New Delhi, February 28

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules for registration of live-in relationships as it cited increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly committed by live-in partners.

The plea, which referred to the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, also sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships.

The PIL said registration of live-in relationship would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, their criminal history and other relevant details.

Besides the increase in crimes like rape and murder, the plea, filed by lawyer Mamta Rani, said there has been a “huge increase in the false rape cases being filed by the women wherein the women claims to be living in live-in relationships with the accused and it is always difficult for the courts to find out from the evidence whether the fact of living in live-in relationship is proved by the backing of evidence”.

#Supreme Court