PIL seeks probe into Hindenburg report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court has sought direction to the Centre to set up a committee monitored by a retired judge of the court to probe into the Hindenburg Research report which levelled allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani-led group.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the PIL also demanded the constitution of a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporations.

Tiwari has made the Centre and others, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, respondents in his petition.

This is the second PIL on the issue. Earlier, a PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma had sought directions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs to launch probes against founder of Hindenburg Research Nathan Anderson and his associates in India for its recent report on the Adani Group.

Sharma had alleged that Anderson and his associates in India hatched a criminal conspiracy by short-selling Adani stocks in hundreds of billion dollars before “concocting” a research report related to the Adani Group in order to crash the stock market and square up their short sell position at the lowest rate.