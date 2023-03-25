PIL to empower citizens to petition Parliament binned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and others to take steps to empower citizens to petition Parliament and seek initiation of deliberations on issues highlighted by them, saying it can’t tell Parliament what to do. “We have to draw a line and we cannot tell Parliament what to do,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said, adding a citizen cannot seek a right to stand up in Parliament.

Approach local MP Go and talk outside Parliament. Go to your local MP and present a petition. But a citizen cannot seek a right to stand up in Parliament. Sorry. Supreme Court Bench

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was already a procedure in place to receive petitions from citizens.

The PIL had sought a declaration that it’s the fundamental right of citizens under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution to directly petition Parliament to seek initiation of a debate, discussion and deliberation on the issues highlighted by them in their petitions.

As an ordinary citizen of the country, the petitioner felt “disempowered” when it came to participation in the democratic process and after people cast their votes and elect representatives, there was no scope for any further participation, the petitioner had submitted.