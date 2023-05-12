Pilot begins yatra against graft

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Since he went public with accusations that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government was going soft on alleged corruption during the tenure of former CM Vasundhara Raje, buzz has been growing around whether dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot was contemplating forming his own party in Rajasthan.

Political circles are rife with talk that the former Deputy CM and a Gehlot bete noire in the Congress’ internal politics could well be testing waters with the five-day ‘padyatra’ (foot march) against “corruption”.

The 125-km ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur is seen as an attempt to mount further pressure on the Congress leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year. A month ago, Pilot had defied a warning from the party to hold a daylong fast targeting Gehlot on “inaction” over alleged corruption during the Raje rule. “I am taking out this yatra to raise my voice, to hear your voice, and to become the voice of the people,” Pilot, who was sacked as the state Congress chief in 2020 when he led a revolt against the CM, said at the start of the march. Thousands of party workers followed him as the yatra set off.

Pilot has been provided Y-plus CRPF protection in view of “threat perception”.